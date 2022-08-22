Insecurity: Niger govt vows to capture Fulani herders in 2023 budget

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has disclosed a plan to protect the interest of the Fulani herders in the 2023 Budget by providing necessary facilities that will boost their activities in the state.

The Governor gave the promise while speaking at the All Progressives Congress’s critical stakeholders meeting in the Kontagora Local Government Area of the state over the weekend, adding that it has become imperative to allow herders to have a sense of belonging as citizens in the state.

Governor Bello argued that herders, like other citizens, deserve fair treatment devoid of decriminalisation to enable them freely go about their activities.

He stated further that adequate measures had been taken to arrest the security challenges in the state, stressing that the strategies being adopted would not be disclosed due to the activities of informants in the communities.

He however appealed to the federal government to rehabilitate the dilapidated Minna-Kontagora federal road to ease motorists’ and commuters alike movement with a view to boosting socio- economic activities in the area.

Welcoming the governor at his palace, the Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Alhaji Muhammadu Barau Mu’azu II, advocated for the need for security agencies to intensify efforts toward putting an end to the challenges of insecurity in the state and its neighbouring states.

