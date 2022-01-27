Insecurity: Niger govt says new approach yielding positive results

Niger State Government has said that the methods being employed in combating insecurity in the state have started yielding positive results, adding that before the end of the year, the insecurity challenges confronting the state would have been reduced drastically.

The government stated this while speaking through the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Mr Emmanuel Umar, stated this in an interview with the newsmen in Minna during a two-day Peace Dialogue organized by the Center for Democracy and Development (CDD) for Mashegu Communities of the state.

According to Umar, “the government is using the best approaches to resolve the ongoing insecurity challenges confronting the state,” while emphasizing that one of the approaches is the non-kinetic approach which recorded successes in other countries.

He explained that “in our approach towards the insecurity bedevilling the state, we will use the best approach to resolve the problem. The government is putting in every effort in dialogue. The government will confront this issue of insecurity headlong, support security agencies and engage the community leaders in early warning.

“We are optimistic that the approaches we have adopted are solving the security problems that we have. It could have been worse if not for the steps we are putting in. We are seeing results and we are ready to take these terrorists out of the way,” Umar declared.

The commissioner noted that Mashegu community was chosen for the peace dialogue following the internal crisis and other peculiar security issues recorded in recent times.

In his opening remarks at the occasion, the facilitator of the programme, Dr Murtala Ahmed Rufai, said that the CDD selected Mashegu because it is becoming a hotspot and there is the need for the people to understand themselves.

He explained that the non-kinetic approach was the best towards solving the conflicts that have bedevilled the state and country in recent times.

Rufai who is a Fellow with the Centre for Peace Studies from the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto said that after the dialogue, the community leaders will be appointed as peace ambassadors to spread peace in their respective communities.

He stated further that these leaders would be equipped with ways of identifying informants who were aiding the illegal activities of suspected terrorists in their communities.