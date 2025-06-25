Insecurity: Niger govt orders closure of IBB varsity

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has directed the immediate closure of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, until further notice.

This decision comes in light of recent security breaches and the unfortunate loss of lives within the university community.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, made this known to newsmen on Wednesday in Minna.

The SSG added that the safety and security of all citizens, including the students, remain a top priority for the government.

“The Niger State government is deeply saddened by the recent incidents and measures are being taken to address the situation swiftly.

“The government urges the university community to remain vigilant, calm, and cooperate with the authorities during this period of closure of IBBU.

“The state government is working diligently to restore order, ensure the safety of all citizens, and maintain peace within the state.

“The government assures the public that every effort is being taken to investigate the security breaches and bring perpetrators to justice.

“The government is resolute in its commitment to upholding law and order, as well as protecting the lives and property of all residents in Niger State.”

