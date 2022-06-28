Insecurity: New Sokoto CP vows to synergize with sister security agencies

The newly deployed State Commissioner, Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State Command, CP Muhammed Usaini Gumel, has assumed office.

The new Police headsmen in the state in his maiden press conference at the police officers mess on Monday promised to work in synergy with other security agencies in securing the state.

Addressing newsmen and stakeholders at the police officers’ mess, Sokoto, Gumel reiterated the need to have a healthy working synergy with sister security agencies as well as strategic stakeholders in the state.

Gumel warned that police under his leadership would neither condone indolence from any personnel nor tolerate any act of corruption in whatever form.

He stressed that security is teamwork and citizen-based, assuring that the state police command would continue to collaborate with other sister agencies, traditional rulers and state government to effectively police the state.

He further stated that the Command would not go out of the agenda set by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba while promising that “All we will do is to ensure that the focus is not lost. Our determination is to ensure that police carry out their responsibilities in the state.

The new CP urged the people of the state to cooperate with the police, noting that security is everybody’s business.

CP Gumel further explained that he is aware of the banditry and terrorism activities in the state resulting in the outright killing of innocent people creating an overwhelming fear in the entire population among others.

”I am aware that this unimaginable situation has become a disturbing occurrence in the country and unfortunately our dear state being among the most hit,” he said.





He urged the officer and men from all ranks of the police force to remain resolute in the face of these challenges saying they will soon see the end of it.

He added that the cost of policing and military actions against terrorism have imposed yet another burden on the government and security agencies.

“The scarce resources that could have been spent on improving the standard of living of the people and ending poverty alleviation are today painfully used for fighting terrorism and addressing related violent crimes he stated.

