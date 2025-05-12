Insecurity: NDYC calls for Defence Minister’s removal

Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to relieve Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of his duties due to the escalating insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in the northern regions.

The group noted that recent incidents, including the overrunning of military bases in Borno State by insurgents, resulting in the loss of 40 tanks and military platforms, have raised serious concerns about the nation’s defense strategy.

The NDYC expressed deep concern over allegations that the Minister of Defence has prioritised personal and political interests over his fundamental duty to protect Nigerian lives.

The group noted that reports indicate that defense contracts are being awarded based on political alignment rather than merit, leading to inadequate equipment and intelligence failures. “This mismanagement has left the military vulnerable and compromised national security.”

The group criticized the Defence Ministry’s response to concerns raised by those directly impacted by insurgent activities, describing it as dismissive and disconnected from ground realities.

The NDYC believes that the current Minister of Defence has failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians during this critical period.

The NDYC is urging President Tinubu to take immediate action to relieve the Minister of his duties and appoint a capable leader to reassess the Ministry’s operational strategies and restore accountability.

The group noted that the protection of Nigerian lives must take precedence over political considerations, and it is time for a change in leadership to restore confidence in the nation’s defense and demonstrate the government’s commitment to citizen security.

The statement reads: “Recent reports have highlighted alarming incidents, including the overrunning of military bases in Borno State by insurgents, resulting in the loss of 40 tanks and military platforms. These shocking developments underscore a significant failure in our national defense strategy and raise serious questions about the current leadership’s ability to effectively safeguard the nation.

“It is deeply concerning that terrorists are reportedly better equipped than the Nigerian military, as claimed by some lawmakers. This disturbing reality reflects poorly on the competence and commitment of those entrusted with overseeing the nation’s security. While the Ministry of Defence has denied these claims, the lived experiences of communities under attack paint a different and dire picture.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE