Insecurity: NANS urges IGP to establish student-police committee

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, to establish a student-police relations committee to address prevalent insecurity on the nation’s campuses.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin as part of activities to mark this year democracy day, chairman, Kwara axis of NANS, Salman Yusuf, said that insecurity has implications on educational advancement.

“Insecurity in tertiary institutions is a social problem that cannot be over-emphasised because of its far-reaching implications and dire consequences on education, the economy and society in general.

“It is an issue that should be seriously tackled as Nigerians endeavour to forge a strong, just, democratic and egalitarian society.

“Recently, insecurity, banditry and kidnapping have been major and prevailing challenges facing Nigeria. As such, there is a high level of crime throughout the country which include, but not limited to, armed robbery, kidnapping for ransom, home invasions, carjacking and violent assault; it is not that it has not been there before or that it would not be even in best times, but the truth is; it has gone beyond tolerable levels.

“Apparently, insecurity begets danger as well as destruction. As such, it is high time we declared war against it, for it is bedevilling the growth and development of our dear country.

“It is on this note we hereby call on our government – both state and federal level, to embark on finding solutions and ways to help us curb this ugly menace ravaging the entire country. They should try and breach the gap of security intelligence that exist between the various security agencies and ordinary citizens in the country, and at the same time provide ICT innovation that can be used to detect any form of security threats.

“Moreover, it is important to note that if we are to enjoy peace and tranquillity in this country, creating jobs, improving the standard of living, enhancing the economy, and developing infrastructures by federal and state governments respectively should be prioritised utmostly,” he said.

