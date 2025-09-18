Insecurity: NAF airstrikes neutralise scores of terrorists, destroy enclave in Borno

The airstrikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have neutralised scores of terrorists and destroyed their enclave at Bula Madibale in the Gezuwa general area of Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja on Thursday by the Service Spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

The statement explained that the precision strikes were carried out at about 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, after intelligence and surveillance revealed a gathering of about 45 terrorists in the area.

It pointed out that two terrorist flags were seen hoisted at the location, underscoring the area’s use as a stronghold and rallying point for the terrorists.

According to the statement, *“Acting on this credible intelligence, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) launched a coordinated air interdiction.

“The strikes achieved a devastating impact, eliminating several terrorists at the gathering point, while the flagged structure and other hostile assets were destroyed.”*

The statement further added that the operation underscored the NAF’s continued resolve to deny terrorists the freedom to regroup, reinforce, or mount further attacks on innocent communities. It reassured Nigerians that the Armed Forces remained fully committed to restoring peace and stability, particularly in the North East.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE