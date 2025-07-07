Insecurity: NAF airstrikes kill terrorists, destroy logistics base in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) High Command on Monday said that its airstrikes have killed several terrorists and destroyed their logistics base during operations in the Mandara Mountains, located in Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Monday by the Spokesperson of the Service, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

The statement explained that the operation conducted under Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK),l on Sunday was targeted at the high-profile targets, Wa Jahode and Loghpere, which have long served as fortified enclaves for the Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) faction of Boko Haram.

According to the statement, the locations, known for their rugged, mountain-covered terrain along Nigeria’s border with Cameroon, had recently witnessed increased terrorist activity, including reports of a logistics build-up and the presence of senior JAS Commanders.

It stated that the airstrikes that killed terrorists confirmed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions which revealed the clusters of structures fitted with solar panels, black flags and fortified compounds, clear signs of insurgent resurgence and preparations for coordinated attacks.

The statement read, “In response, NAF strike aircraft executed a series of well-coordinated air interdictions, targeting and destroying high-value terrorist infrastructure including logistics warehouses, command centres, and defensive shelters.

“Several terrorists were neutralised in the operation, effectively disrupting their supply chain and diminishing their capability to sustain further offensives.”

The statement reassured that the NAF remained resolute to sustain the ongoing onslaught against terrorists and restore lasting peace to all troubled regions across the country.

