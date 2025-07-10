Metro

Insecurity: NAF airstrikes kill bandits in Kebbi-Zamfara axis

Jacob Segun Olatunji
NAF airstrikes on bandits in Kebbi-Zamfara axis,

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has neutralised scores of armed bandits in a series of precision airstrikes conducted on Wednesday under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, against a migrating convoy along the Kebbi–Zamfara axis.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Thursday by the Spokesperson of the Service, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

The statement read, “The strikes were based on real-time intelligence, which revealed the movement of close to 150 motorcycles in batches, each carrying about 2 armed terrorists near Yarbuga in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.”

It explained that after identification, confirming the hostile presence of bandits in the Kebbi-Zamfara axis, the NAF aircraft then engaged the convoy with devastating accuracy.

It further explained that survivors were seen fleeing on foot and motorcycles, as air assets maintained persistent overwatch and executed follow-up strikes, effectively disrupting enemy withdrawal routes.

The statement added that following the airstrikes, ground troops conducted a follow-up exploit mission to Yarbuga village on the morning of Thursday, 10 July 2025.

“At the scene, remains of scores of terrorists and their weapons were found in the area, along with several burnt motorcycles.

“This joint air–ground operation dealt a significant blow to bandit networks in the region,” the statement added.

It stated that the operation underscored the Nigerian Air Force’s unwavering commitment to protecting civilian lives, denying terrorists freedom of action and supporting ground forces to ensure lasting peace across the country.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Equities investors earn N343bn as ASI adds 0.6%, Equities investors lose N58.9bn as sell-offs activities dip ASI by 0.1%, Equities market opens week bullish as investors earn N37.7bn, Equities investors earn N507.3bn as NGX ASI adds 80bps, Equities market reverses bulls as investors lose N185bn, Bulls persist at NGX as equities investors earn N332.2bn, Equities market posts 0.97% appreciation as Dangote Cement cancels 166.95k shares, Equities investors lose N345bn as bears persists at NGX, Equities market opens weeks negative with 0.2% decline in ASI, Lull persists at NGX as ASI dips by 0.4%, NGX market capitalisation dips further as three companies delist shares, Bulls persist at NGX as equities investors earn N226bn NGX market caps rise to N78.73trn as GTCO lists new shares
Next Article Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa and Ambassador A. L. Podelyshev after agreeing to increase scholarship for Nigerian students Education: Russia offers to increase annual scholarship for Nigerian students

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×