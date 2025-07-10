Insecurity: NAF airstrikes kill bandits in Kebbi-Zamfara axis

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has neutralised scores of armed bandits in a series of precision airstrikes conducted on Wednesday under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, against a migrating convoy along the Kebbi–Zamfara axis.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Thursday by the Spokesperson of the Service, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

The statement read, “The strikes were based on real-time intelligence, which revealed the movement of close to 150 motorcycles in batches, each carrying about 2 armed terrorists near Yarbuga in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.”

It explained that after identification, confirming the hostile presence of bandits in the Kebbi-Zamfara axis, the NAF aircraft then engaged the convoy with devastating accuracy.

It further explained that survivors were seen fleeing on foot and motorcycles, as air assets maintained persistent overwatch and executed follow-up strikes, effectively disrupting enemy withdrawal routes.

The statement added that following the airstrikes, ground troops conducted a follow-up exploit mission to Yarbuga village on the morning of Thursday, 10 July 2025.

“At the scene, remains of scores of terrorists and their weapons were found in the area, along with several burnt motorcycles.

“This joint air–ground operation dealt a significant blow to bandit networks in the region,” the statement added.

It stated that the operation underscored the Nigerian Air Force’s unwavering commitment to protecting civilian lives, denying terrorists freedom of action and supporting ground forces to ensure lasting peace across the country.

