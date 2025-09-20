Insecurity: NAF airstrikes kill 25 terrorists in Bula, Yobe-Banki axis

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Airstrikes have neutralised over 25 terrorists in a coordinated night operation at Bula Yobe and Banki axis on Thursday, 18 September 2025.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Saturday by the NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame

According to the statement, the Air Component, acting on reports from ground troops, deployed a force package comprising Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and attack aircraft.

The statement further explained that the ISR platform established contact with ground forces, tracked terrorists’ movements and identified multiple groups around the north of Banki.

It added that “Real-time updates were relayed to ground troops and base operations, enabling synchronised action,” he said.

According to it, the strike aircraft engaged the terrorists in three successive precision strikes on their movement routes and assembly areas, “effectively neutralising more than 25 fighters”.

It pointed out that post-strike surveillance confirmed ground forces in their defensive positions with no further threats observed in the area.

According to it, “this successful operation highlights NAF’s decisive support to ground forces, its resolve to deny terrorists freedom of action, and its commitment to securing Nigeria’s North-East.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

