Insecurity: Miyetti Allah dispels speculation of alleged involvement in Kwara attacks

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Kwara State chapter, has dissociated itself from alleged involvement in attacks on innocent people in the Kwara South Senatorial District of the state.

In a statement by the chairman of the association, Alhaji Shehu Garba, he said that Miyetti Allah has been working with security agencies in collaboration with a team from the Office of the National Security Adviser to ensure safety and security in parts of the state.

He stated that members of the association are not permitted to undertake any rescue operations without the supervision of the team constituted by the state government, adding that they have also suffered attacks from criminals.

Alhaji Garba advised those spreading rumours of Miyetti Allah’s alleged involvement in the attack on security personnel and other innocent citizens to desist from such acts.

He called on the state government to intervene and discourage people from labelling Miyetti Allah members as criminals.

The MACBAN chairman assured the state government and other stakeholders of the association’s determination to contribute its quota towards reducing the activities of bandits and other criminal elements in the state to the minimum possible level.

