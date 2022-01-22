Insecurity: Military taskforce trains 103 civilians on armed combat 

As part of efforts to maintain peace in Plateau, parts of Kaduna and Bauchi States, the Special TaskForce mandate, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), said it has trained 103 youths on armed combat and intelligence gathering.

This was disclosed by the commander of the sector, Col. Timothy Opurum who hinted that the formation and training of the civilians were informed by the displacement of some communities by bandits in 2021.

The graduation ceremony of the trainees which took place at the OPSH Sector 7 Command in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State was intended to improve the security situation in these areas.

“What brought about this training is the displacement of people living in Jankasa and Kachechere villages under Ungwan Gaya District of Kaduna State.

“When I took over, I discovered that there were no people living in those areas because of an incident that happened in that place last year.

“Based on that, I drew these youths from among all the indigenes that had been displaced from that place and gave them basic training.

“This is to enable the people to retake their lands, especially as we are approaching a new farming season,” he added

According to him, the issue of security is a collective responsibility and so it behoves on the locals too to be involved, saying it is on this basis we felt that there is the need security be everybody business.

To this end, he posited that members of the civilian joint task force will work together under the control and supervision of the Commander.

He also disclosed that the joint civilian task force would be named Coalition of Vigilantes Network and will work in synergy with other existing vigilante groups to achieve a common goal.

“Other vigilantes in existence are doing their best, but there seems to be something missing and that thing missing is synergy.

“I am trying to synergise and bring all the vigilante groups together including all the legions and hunters,” he stated

Also speaking, the honourable member representing Jaba/Zango Kataf Federal Constituency, Amos Gwamna commended the military for their relentless efforts in bringing peace in Southern Kaduna.

