Insecurity: Military operations are to combat specific threats, secure citizens — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Saturday, clarified that the ongoing military operations against insurgency activities across the various theatres of operations in the geo-political zones of the country were to combat specific threats, secure the citizens, and provide a secure environment for economic activities to thrive, amongst others.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on the summary of the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) by the Director of Media Operations, Major General Markus Kanye.

According to him, “during the week under review, the troops of the Armed Forces, in conjunction with relevant security agencies, actively engaged in a series of operations designed to enhance national security and promote stability and national interests both at home and abroad.

“The operations demonstrated the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s collective resolve to confront emerging threats in an ever-evolving global security landscape.

“Our focus is to ensure the safety of our personnel while maintaining our duty to inform the public about the efforts and the principles guiding our actions.

“We understand the public interest in the ongoing military operations, and we are committed to providing you with timely and accurate information about our activities across all theatres.

“Our forces are currently engaged in both kinetic and non-kinetic operations in order to combat specific threats, secure our citizens, and provide a secure environment for economic activities to thrive amongst others.

“These operations are being conducted with utmost precision and a clear focus on minimising collateral damage and ensuring the safety of civilian populations in line with global operational standards.

“Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE during the month of May 2025 foiled oil theft worth over Thirty One Million four Hundred and Seventeen Thousand Eight Hundred and Eight Naira (N31,417,880.00) only.

The breakdown indicates: 77,530 litres of stolen crude oil, 10,340 litres of illegally refined AGO and 2,700 litres of DPK and 1,240 litres of PMS. Additionally, they discovered and destroyed over 96 equipment and 27 illegal refining sites.

“Other items recovered include outbound engines, pipes, pumping machines, drilling machines, horses, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and 9 vehicles.

“Additionally, troops recovered large quantities of various arms, such as automatic weapons, RPG tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated guns, and improvised explosive devices. Also, some cache of live cartridges and assorted ammunition were recovered.

On the activities of the “JOINT TASK FORCE NORTH EAST OPERATION HADIN KA, he explained that “during the week under review, the troops recorded the following successes:

“Surrender of ISWAP/JAS Terrorists. From 30 May – 4 June 2025, scores of terrorists comprising adult males and females as well as children surrendered to troops as operational tempo heightens up during the week.

“Offensive Operations. Between 30 May – 5 June 2025, troops, in conjunction with security agencies and hybrid forces, conducted offensive operations in Dikwa, Gwoza, Bama, Kondugga, Damboa, Abadam. During the operations, some terrorists were killed while 6 them were arrested. Also, 22 kidnapped victims were rescued. The troops also recovered arms and ammunition as well as bombs, IEDs/IED making materials, hand grenades, anti-aircraft ammunition, motorcycles, and vehicles amongst others.

“Arrest of Terrorist Collaborators. Troops arrested 16 terrorists logistics suppliers, collaborators and a drug peddlers in well-coordinated operations conducted in Damaturu, Yunusari and Geidam LGAs of Yobe State a well as Damboa, Konduga Gwoza and Kaga on 1 – 4 June 2025. Amongst the items recovered were IED making materials, armmoured, fabric matrials, mobile phones, motorcycles, and vehicles, while the sum of N38,900.00 was also recovered from them.

“Rescued of kidnapped victims. Troops, using non-kinetic efforts, rescued 12 kidnapped victims that escaped from terrorists’ camps around Tumbun Dilla in Kukawa LgA of Borno State on 30 May 2025.

“Terrorist Activities. Troops responded to information about terrorists’ activities in Biu, Mobbar, and Gwoza LGAs of Borno State from 30 May – 2 June 2025. During the encounters, troops killed some terrorists and rescued 16 kidnapped victims when their camp and equipment were burnt in situ.

He further explained that the Troops of Operation FASAN YAMMA recorded the following within the period under review:

“Offensive Operations. Between 30 May – 5 June 2025, troops made contact with terrorists during fighting patrols conducted in Sabon Birni, Gorono, Isa, LGAs of Sokoto State as well as Giwa and Chikun LGAs of Kaduna State. They also conducted operations in Kaura Namoda and Shinkafi LGAs of Zamfara State. During the encounters, some terrorists were eliminated while 3 of them were arrested. Also, 4 kidnapped victims were rescued. Some weapons, as well as assorted ammunition and motorcycles, were also recovered.

“Terrorist Activities. Troops responded to information about terrorists’ activities in Kankara and Dandume LGAs of Katsina State as well as Kaura Namoda, Bakura, Talata Mafara, Anka and Maradun LGAs of Zamfara State from 1 – 5 June 2025. During the encounters, troops killed some terrorists and rescued 2 kidnapped victims.

“Arrest. Beween 1 – 2 June 2025, troops acting on a tip-off arrested one female adult, suspected to be an ally to wanted terrorists leader, Kamalu and 3 others in Sabo and Tafa LGAs of Sokoto and Niger states respectively.

He added that during the period under review, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN conducted the following operations:

“Offensive Operations. From 30 May – 3 June 2025, troops while conducting offensive operations, made contact with extremists in Riyom, Wase, Mangu, Qua’An Pan, Bassa and Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau State as well as Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State. They also conducted operations to the border between Plateau and Taraba State. During the encounters, our gallant troops killed some extremists, arrested 4 and rescued 3 kidnapped victims. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

“Arrest. From 30 May – 2 June 2025, troops acting on a tip-off arrested 7 suspected criminals/kidnappers in Maangu, Bassa Bakin Ladi, and Riyom LGAs of Plateau State.

“Counter/Anti-Kidnapping and Criminality Operations. Troops, while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations, responded to credible intelligence about criminal activities in Riyom, Bassa, Bokkos, Jos South and Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau State between 30 May – 2 June 2025. During the operations, some extremists were killed, while 3 kidnapped victims were rescued. Some arms and ammunition, as well as motorcycles and livestock, were also recovered from them.

The Director further explained that during the week under review, the Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE recorded the following during the period under review;

“Offensive Operations. Between 29 May – 3 June 2025, troops while conducting offensive operations, made contact with extremists in Lafia, Keffi, Kokona, Keana Karu and Doma LGAs of Nasarawa State as well as Logo, Guma, Markudi, Gwer East, Apa, Konshisha and Ger West LGAs of Benue State. They further conducted similar operations in Karim Lamido, Lau, and Taakum LGAs of Taraba State as well as Kabba-Bunu and Lokoj LGAs of Kogi State. During the encounters, our gallant troops eliminated some extremists, arrested 5 suspected criminals identified as Shimu Ilu Adamu, Ismaila Ilu Hassan, and HIU Michaae, otherwise known as Matches, as well as 6 others. Troops, also 2 kidnapped victims. Overall, they recovered from the extremist/ criminal arms and ammunition, motorcycles, vehicles, mobile phones, and the sum of N534,600.00.

“Arrest. Similarly, troops acted on a tip-off, raided the residence of a suspected, arrested him, identified as Shittu Muazu Bakasi in Karu LGA of Nasarawa State on 30 May 2025. Items recovered from his residence were weapons and ammunition, military uniforms and accoutrements, as well as a motorcycle and mobile phone. In other developments, 16 criminals were also arrested during the week in Kogi, Lokoja LGAs of Kogi State, as well as Karu and Suleija LGAs of Nasarawa and Niger States respectively. Others were apprehended in Owan West LGA of Edo State. Troops recovered weapons and ammunition, laptops, vehicles, motorcycles, and the sum of N438,810.00. The criminals were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

“Counter/Anti-Kidnapping and Criminality Operations. Between 30 May – 3 June 2025, troops, while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations, responded to information about criminal activities in Gwer East and Gwer West LGAsBenue State, as well as Doma LGA of Nasarawa State. During the operations, some criminals were killed, 3 were arrested, and 2 kidnapped victims were rescued. They recovered some weapons and ammunition as well as mobile phones, motorcycles, and vehicles from them.

He further added that the Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE sustained operational tempo against crude oil thieves and other criminals in the Niger Delta during the week under review:

“Destruction of Illegal Refining Sites. Troops recovered 77,530 litres of stolen crude oil, 10,340 litres of illegally refined AGO, 2,700 litres of DPK and 1,240 litres of PMS. Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 21 crude oil cooking ovens, 34 dugout pits, 13 boats, one barge, one tug boat,40 storage tanks, 9 drums, and 18 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include outbound engines, pipes, pumping machines, drilling machines, horses, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and 9 vehicles. Furthermore, 27 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested while assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered.

“Counter/Anti Kidnapping and Criminality Operations*.* Between 30 May – 1 June 2025, troops, while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations, responded to information about criminal activities in Sapele LGA of Delta State. During the operations, some 3 criminals were arrested, while some weapons and ammunition, as well as mobile phones, laptops, television sets, and a vehicle from them.

“Arrest. Similarly, between 30 May – 4 June 2025, troops, acting on a tip-off, arrested 13 suspected vandals/criminals in Sapele, Aniocha North and Ugheli LGAs of Delta State, as well as Degema and Ekeremor LGAs of Rivers and Bayelsa State, respectively.

According to him, “the Troops of Operation UDO KA have sustained offensive operations during the period under review and arrested 4 suspected criminals in Abakalaki and Ikwo LGAs of Ebonyi State, as well as Onitsha North LGAAnambra State. Troops recovered arms, ammunition, and a vehicle from them. The suspects were handed over to the appropriate authority for necessary action.

The Director reaffirmed that the troops of AFN remained committed to denying terrorists, insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements freedom of action in the country.

According to him, “the success of ongoing operations is a testament to the determination and resilience of our troops, who continue to work tirelessly to secure our nation.

“The Defence Headquarters commends the bravery and professionalism of the troops involved in all operations and assures Nigerians of its continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.”

