The Defence Headquarters, (DHQ), on Tuesday, said that in continuation of the aggressive clearance operation to stamp out the North-Central zone of the country of terrorism and other criminal activities, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke has engaged the bandits, killing some of the terrorists with many of them escaping with gunshot wounds while their camp was subsequently destroyed.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, (DMO), Major General John Eneche.

He explained that the operation, which was expected on Monday followed credible intelligence on the presence of some suspected armed herdsmen harbouring in the forest boundary between Benue and Nasarawa States.

The Coordinator added that in the same vein, following actionable intelligence on the possible hideout of remnants of late Gana’s militia elements around Adu general area in Chanchanji council ward of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, Troops of Sector 2 deployed at Gbise in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State in conjunction with troops of Sector 4 conducted a joint dawn raid operation on the identified hideout at Adu.

According to him, “in the course of the operation, troops had contact with the armed militias who fired at troops as they closed in on their position.

“The gallant troops swiftly responded with superior fire forcing the bandits to flee the camp in disarray into the surrounding forest.

In the course of the encounter, two armed militias were neutralised and two locally made pistols were recovered from the bandits”.

He said that thereafter, the troops carried out another raid operation on another identified armed bandits hideout at Chanchanji in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State and Sai in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State during which 3 suspects namely; Saalu Igbua Terlumun, Benjamin Valentine and Milton Gbegi were arrested at Sai while Isaac Hilega aka Bawasa and Godwin Terwase was arrested at Chanchanji.

According to him”the gallant troops combed the hideouts leading to the recovery of 16 Handsets, Charms and some substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

“The suspects are currently undergoing preliminary investigation after which they will be handed over to the police for further action, currently, troops have dominated the area with fighting patrols to deter armed elements and deny them freedom of movement”

He stated that the Military High Command congratulated the gallant troops for the feats recorded and encouraged them to sustain the onslaught against the criminal elements.

