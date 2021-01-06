Insecurity: Military kills 220, destroys 197 bandits’ camps, rescues 642 victims in North West

The Nigerian army troops of Operation Sahel sanity in its aim to combat the menace of banditry and other crimes have killed 220 bandits, destroyed 197 bandits camps, rescued 642 kidnapped victims, arrested 147 informants in the north-west.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday at army super camp, Faskari, Katsina State, the acting director Defence Media Operation, Brig. General Benard Onyeuko said the troops have intensified their offensive clearance operations, fighting patrols and ambush.

He said the gallant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY within the period under review carried out series of clearance operations, ambushes, farm and other aggressive confidence-building patrols within Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara States.

“These have led to the neutralization of armed bandits, the capture of a large cache of arms and ammunitions, destruction of bandits enclaves, the arrest of bandits informants and their collaborators, recovery of rustled animals and most importantly rescue of hundreds of kidnapped victims from the clutches of the notorious bandits.”

He explained that in all the operations conducted from 1 July to 31 December 2020, a total of 220 armed bandits were neutralized during combat with the gallant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY.”

“Additionally, 73 AK 47 Rifles, one GPMG and 194 Dane guns were captured from the criminals. Equally, 5,032 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 568 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition and 156 live cartridges were also captured by the troops.”

He further said 197 bandits’ camps and hideouts including the notorious Dangote Triangle and several bandits’ logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY.

Also, 335 suspected bandits, 326 illegal miners, 147 bandits informants and collaborators, 14 bandits arms suppliers, 24 rustled cattle marketers and 46 bandits logistics suppliers were arrested.

“Similarly, a total of 7,761 Cows, 1,867 Sheep/Rams and 4 Camels were recovered and given back to the owners by troops within the period.”

According to him a total of 642 kidnapped victims were rescued by the valiant troops, and this includes the rescued 344 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara. Also within the period, the gallant troops successfully foiled 165 bandits’ attacks and 81 kidnap attempts.

He revealed that some Civil-Military Cooperation projects and activities where conducted to support some host communities within the Operational area of Operation SAHEL SANITY.

“It is pertinent to note that a few setbacks were recorded as a result of engagements with bandits during the conduct of operations within the period under review, such as the regrettable loss of 2 Officers and 4 brave soldiers who paid the supreme price in the cause of defending the dignity of our people”

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai during his last visit to Special Army Super Camp IV Faskari on 21 December 2020 graciously extended the duration of Operation SAHEL SANITY to last till March 2021 in order to consolidate on the gains so far achieved.

He urged the troops not to rest on their oars but continue to sustain the tempo of the operation and dominate the entire region with confidence building patrols, ambushes and clearance operations until the remnant bandits and other criminal elements are completely eliminated from the region.

The gallant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY are commended for their gallantry, sacrifices, successes and professionalism exhibited within the period of operation.

He said people of the North-West zone of the country are also appreciated for their cooperation in providing timely information leading to the success of the operations.

“They are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with actionable information that would aid the desired goal of the operation, further reassured of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to restore total peace in the zone and indeed the country.”

