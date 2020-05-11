Insecurity: Military kills 17 armed bandits in Kaduna State

As part of the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to get rid of criminal activities in the country, the Military High Command said that the nation’s troops have killed 17 armed bandits while several others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds in Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche.

According to the statement, the armed bandits were killed during a joint clearance operation involving troops of Operations Thunder Strike and Whirl Punch with air support from the Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki, carried out last Thursday following intelligence information received about their hideouts around Mashigi Galbi, Damba Community and Kabarasha Villages all in Gwagwada District of Chikun local government area in Kaduna State.

The statement, however, pointed out that in the course of pursuing the bandits, three empty houses and a Church building were partially damaged at Kabarasha village in the area and that there was no civilian casualty.

According to it, “the Armed Forces of Nigeria regrets this unfortunate incident and a panel has been set up to investigate the occurrence in liaison with the Kaduna State government.

“The buildings have been identified with a view to providing adequate compensation to the owners.

Calm has been restored to the area, few people, who initially fled the area due to fear of bandits’ reprisal attack, have all returned to the community”.

It quoted the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria as reassuring the general public that it would continue to work assiduously to restore peace and security to the North West and as well commending the general public for their support and cooperation while encouraging them to continue to provide credible information that would facilitate the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE