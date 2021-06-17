Insecurity: Metuh calls for S/East Consultative Assembly in meeting with Ohaneze Ndigbo

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has called on the elders and leaders of the South-East geopolitical zone to urgently convoke a South-East Consultative Assembly to address the insecurity challenges facing the region.

He made the suggestion while receiving the leadership of the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Abuja Chapter, at his residence in Abuja on Thursday.

The former party spokesman, who bemoaned the incessant killing, dehumanization and harassment of Igbos as well as the militarization of the South-East described the situation as “sad, and avoidable.”

He stressed that “violence, killing and wanton destruction of property are not in the character of the Igbos” and urged the apex Igbo cultural organization to rally political, religious and traditional leaders, professionals and other critical groups to look into the issue.

Metuh specifically urged the Ohaneze Ndi Igbo to immediately reach out to Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, as the Chairman of South-East Governors Forum as well Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the governor of Enugu, which is the natural capital of the South East, to urgently convoke the assembly.

He stated: “There is so much devastation going on in the southeast. People are being killed, harassed, victimized and dehumanized. Moreover, the wanton killings and destruction of the property being witnessed are very worrisome. This is given the fact that such conduct is completely alien to the Igbos. Such is not in the character of the Igbos. They are unknown to us.

“A lot has been said about Igbos which are not true. The people of the South-East are egalitarian people. We are peaceful and hardworking. We are not destructive people. Such is not known in our culture.

“It is therefore time for the Ohaneze Ndi Igbo to rise to the occasion and look into these matters. In this regard, I urge Ohaneze Ndi Igbo to immediately reach out to the Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, Governor Dave Umahi as well as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state and convoke a South East Consultative Assembly on the situation in the South East.

“Governor Umahi has done well as the governor of his state, but being the leaders of the governors of the South East region, there is need for reach out to him to lead in seeking a solution through the proposed Assembly.

“In the same vein, Ohaneze Ndigbo should also reach out to Governor Ugwuanyi. Enugu being the natural capital of the South-East, such critical consultative assembly should hold in Enugu state.

Metuh commended the leaders of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo for their commitment to championing the cause of the region and urged them not to relent but to redouble their efforts at this critical time.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of the Ohaneze Ndi Igbo (FCT) chapter, Chief S O D Onyekwelu, commended Metuh for his concern for the situation in the South-East.

He assured that the Ohaneze Ndi Igbo would commence action towards the convoking of the suggested South-East Consultative Forum.

