Insecurity: Methodist Church provides relief materials to widows, less privileged in Kaduna

Irked by the killings, Kidnapping witnessed in Kaduna State, the Prelate of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Kanu Uche has yielded to the cry of its members in Kaduna state who are mostly affected by insecurity by providing relief materials to them.

Dr Uche and Founder of Mission to Humanity, who is also an official of the church, Dr John Aze denoted Food items which include: Rice, Indomie, and also some cash to widows and the less priviledged in the State affected by the monsters.

Presenting the gifts to the beneficiaries on behalf of the Prelate, the regional director of Evangelist and the Discipleship for the Methodist Church, Dr. John Aze said, they see it necessary to assist the people due to the hardship they were subjugated to as a result of insecurity. Hence the need to show love and compassion to them.

“I am here to show compassion and love to our members here that have been in the state of subjugation, and hearing about the news that is going on here, the kidnapping, killings, Kidnapping, some of our members here are also included, one of our member were recently kidnapped, and unfortunately on the December 25, the wife was killed, so I had a touch in my spirit to come and identify with my people here in Kaduna to present these gift to them and to show solidarity”

Speaking on the Insecurity bedevilled with the country, Dr Aze said, the country in its present state of insecurity has never been witnessed like before.

He advised the Government of the day should up its game in ensuring the safety of lives and property of citizens, observing the Nigerian military has what it takes to diminish the terrorists.

According to him, “Govt must have to sit up, they should not play with the lives of the people anymore, there is no human life that is better than the other, it is so heartbreaking to find ourselves in such a mess that Nigeria has never been before.

My advice to the govt is that they must have to wake up. Nigerian Military has more guns than these people, what they need to do is to articulate and put out measures together in other to find a means to apprehend these people who are causing unease to the citizens”.

Similarly, the president Archibishop discipleship, Kaduna Methodists, Agada Simon noted that the beneficiaries have suffered so much in terms of crisis and attacks in the state.

“We felt that it would be proper to respond to them at these festive periods of Christmas, so we cried to our friend outside this dioceses, to Dr Sunday Aze graciously responded to our cry and he has come down to affect to our people, and then he can’t afford to affect to everybody, so what we did was to go round the communities in southern Kaduna and then we request that to administer, mobilize widows, the less Privilege together and that is what we are seeing today”.

One of the beneficiaries, Peter Enoch narrated how the insecurity has affected them in their communities, expressing the gesture from the Prelate and the Foundation should not have come in anytime better than now.

“We appreciate them for this gesture. Insecurity has affected us so much, we can not go to the farm, and the little we have gathered, we have used it for ransom to get back our loved ones that have been kidnapped by these heartless people”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Methodist Church provides relief materials Methodist Church provides relief materials Methodist Church provides relief materials Methodist Church provides relief materials