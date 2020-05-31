Insecurity: Matawalle purchases 200 Hilux vans

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has purchased 200 Hilux vans as part of measures to tackle the menace of banditry, kidnapping, insecurity bedevilling the state.

He also stated that for the pursuit of peace in the state, he will now adopt a carrot and stick approach.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser Media, Public Enlightenment and Communication, Zailani Bappa and made available to the Tribune Online on Sunday morning.

According to the statement, the governor handed down the stern warning when he summoned a stakeholders meeting where the issue of security of the state was the agenda.

The statement quoted Matawalle lamenting why some stakeholders who had earlier allowed peace to reign are sliding back into criminality, saying, the present situation would not be tolerated.

The statement noted that, already, the state government has stepped up its fight against banditry as it continues to escalate in neighbouring states of, especially Katsina and Sokoto.

‘This past one week, two squadrons of the Nigeria Police was established in the state while the 200 purchased Hilux vans by his administration for the fight against banditry by the security operatives have arrived the state.

In the same light, Governor Matawalle commended the Federal Government for launching a special military operation that will cover the entire states of the North-West and promised the total support of his administration to this effort.

The meeting was attended by all the traditional rulers, all the security operations Chiefs, all the leaders of Fulani groups, as well as Vigilante leaders and ‘Yan Sa Kai, was held behind closed doors.

