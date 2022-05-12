Insecurity: Masari orders closure of Batsari-Jibia road over incessant kidnapping

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has ordered the immediate closure of the Batsari-Jibia road to motorists owing to the persistent kidnapping and armed banditry attacks in the area.

The Director Press Affairs to the Acting Secretary to the Government of the state Abdullahi Aliyu Yar’adua disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Katsina.

“This is contained in the Executive order issued today in line with the powers conferred on the Governor by Sub-section 2 of section 176 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended”.

The statement added that, accccording to the order signed by the Governor on 10th May, 2022, the Batsari – Jibia road will remain close until further notice.

Masari howevere directed with immediate effect, the reopening of Kankara – Sheme road to motorists.

The statement said the order was cited as security challenges (containment) order No 6 made in the interest of security and public safety.





The statement therefore advised people plying the road to take note while the security agencies are directed to ensure strict compliance.

Tribune Online in Katsina has gathered that, bandits have taken over control of most of the villages along that road and some anonymous persons even alleged that, the bandits are the ones dispensing justice to the communities around.