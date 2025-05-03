Insecurity: Let our enemies know their time is up, Tinubu charges military

President Bola Tinubu has issued a call to the Nigerian military to intensify efforts to defeat terrorism, banditry, and insurgency, declaring that the time of the country’s enemies is over.

He also pledged his administration’s full support to the armed forces, promising to prioritise their welfare and operational needs.

The President made the remarks on Friday while addressing troops of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Katsina during his ongoing two-day official visit to the state.

“This is a defining moment in our history,” Tinubu said.

“Let the enemies of Nigeria know – their time is up. The fight you are waging is not just for territory but for the soul of Nigeria.”

Tinubu, who began his visit by inaugurating a 24-kilometre dual carriageway and the Katsina Agricultural Mechanised Centre, emphasised the symbolic and strategic importance of the troops’ efforts in securing Nigeria’s future.

“Your resilience in the face of danger inspires the entire nation,” he said. “This war will not be won by weapons alone but by your will to stand, resist, fight, and triumph.”

Reaffirming his role as Commander-in-Chief, President Tinubu assured the military of sustained federal support, including improved welfare, family support systems, prompt allowances, insurance coverage, and better housing.

“Your welfare is my top priority. We are committed to ensuring your families are safe, your healthcare is guaranteed, and your dignity is upheld,” he stated.

He also sent a stern message to those who aim to destabilize the country: “To those who seek to destabilise our nation, be they domestic collaborators or foreign agents – hear this: Nigeria will not bow. Not to fear. Not to terror. Not to treachery.”

The President’s address comes at a time when communities in the North-West, including parts of Katsina State, continue to face violent attacks from bandits and armed insurgents.

His visit is part of a broader effort to assess the security situation and boost troop morale in the region.

