Insecurity: Kwara speaker builds, commissions new NSCDC office

Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi, has, through his personal legislative intervention programme, provided the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) a befitting office structure in Gwanara, Baruten local government area of the state.

By this development, the hitherto Gwanara NSCDC outpost which used to be under Baruten Division now stands a Division of the Corps.

Speaking during the official commissioning of the office structure, Danladi said, “Gwanara and other border communities cannot harness its economic potentials optimally if the emerging security threats are not nipped in the bud.

Hence, the need to strengthen security architecture in the axis.

“Recently, we witnessed the fallout of farmers-herdsmen which claimed lives, among other nefarious activities of criminal elements threatening the peace of our people and that is why I heed the call to support the upgrade of Gwanara outpost to a full-blown NSCDC Division”.

Danladi, who revealed the plans of the Abdulrazaq-led Kwara State government to establish an international market in Bukuro, added that “Baruten is targeted to have another division of the NSCDC in Ilesha and Okuta, to complement the extant ones in Kosubosu and Gwanara”

The lawmaker also recognised the concerted efforts of sister security agencies in fighting crime in the axis, noting that the 9th Kwara State legislature has approved substantial amount for the renovation of police posts in the 2020 appropriation, in addition to logistics support the state government have offered and will continue to offer security agencies.

While appreciating the support of the State Commandant of NSCDC for his support and cooperation which led to the fruition of the project, he added that other facilities required in the structure would be provided to ensure officers of the NSCDC have a comfortable working environment.

The Kwara state Commandant of NSCDC – Ale Bello in his reaction said, “Porosity of the border and the herdsmen challenges, which other security agencies are also working assiduously to fight requires collaborative reinforcement”.

Ale assured that the Corps will reciprocate the Hon. Speaker’s gesture and that of Gwanara Emirate by reinforcing its personnel to ensure peace in the area and enable socioeconomic triumphant.

A representative of the Emir of Gwanara, Boro Suuru of Gobo – Alh. Abdullahi Idris described the gesture as a good legacy, noting it is in line with their yearning for improved security of lives and properties of the people of Gwanara Emirate and its environ.

Abdullahi Yakub, who spoke on behalf of Gwanara District youths said “the structure is a plus to concerted efforts by sister security agencies in fighting insecurity in the community and its environ.

The Divisional Officer of the Corps had briefed that Rt. Hon. Danladi-Salihu earlier supported the NSCDC with a power generating set, HP laptop and 3 in 1 printer, before upgrading the Old Gwanara District office to NSCDC Division.

