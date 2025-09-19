Metro

Insecurity: Kwara South LGAs shut down cattle markets

Biola Azeez
Local government chairmen in Kwara State, under the aegis of the Forum of Seven Local Government Chairmen in Kwara South Senatorial District, have ordered the immediate closure of all Kara (cattle) markets within the district.

In a statement signed by the seven council bosses, they explained that the decision was necessitated by prevailing security concerns in the Kwara South Senatorial District.

The local government chairmen are:

  • Abdulrasheed Femi Yusuf of Ifelodun Local Government Area,

  • Hon. Benjamin Lanre Jolayemi of Isin Local Government Area,

  • Hon. Azeez Yakub of Irepodun Local Government Area,

  • Hon. Awelewa Olawale Gabriel of Ekiti Local Government Area,

  • Hon. James Fadipe of Oke-Ero Local Government Area,

  • Hon. Sulyman Olatunji of Offa Local Government Area, and

  • Hon. Akanbi Kamar Olarewaju of Oyun Local Government Area.

The council chairmen described the decision as painful but necessary, noting that it was reached after extensive stakeholder engagement and reviews.

“While the invading criminals have been operationally decimated in the last few weeks, clean-up operations by the military and hybrid operatives are still ongoing.

“Therefore, all Kara markets are to shut down with immediate effect from Friday, September 19, 2025, until further notice. All other produce markets are hereby directed to close by 6:00 p.m. on market days.

“This decision, taken collectively by the Executive Chairmen, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the security architecture of the Senatorial District and protect lives and property.

“This measure is a proactive step aimed at addressing emerging security concerns and ensuring the safety of residents, traders, and commuters within the district.

“The decision will be reviewed periodically, and the markets will be reopened once a conducive environment is guaranteed.

“While we acknowledge and regret the economic impact of this decision on our people, we have chosen to prioritise the safety of lives and property by adhering to long-term, coordinated, and structured security advisement over short-term inconveniences.

“However, we use this opportunity to reassure residents and indigenes of Kwara South that the local government councils, in conjunction with the State Government and relevant security agencies, are doing everything within their powers to restore lasting peace to the land.

“We therefore enjoin all and sundry to cooperate with governmental efforts and security operatives towards collaboratively guaranteeing the return of peace to our land.”

