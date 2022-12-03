Insecurity: Kwara Governor allays fears of state-contingent to Qur’an Competition in Zamfara

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Saturday allayed the fears of parents of the state’s contingent to this year’s national Quran recitation competition billed for Guzau, Zamfara State.

The governor said that he will ensure their safe trip to and from Zamfara state by airlifting them.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the Qur’an recitation competition in Ilorin, Governor Abdulrazaq said that the state had not missed out on the national event since 1986, assuring that he would ensure the state sustained the unbroken chain this year.

The state chairman of the national Qur’an recitation competition committee, Alhaji Sheu Gafar, had in his speech told the governor that parents of members of the contingents had expressed reservations and concerns about the safety of their children and wards should they travel by road in view of the prevailing security challenges in the country, a concern which the governor allayed.

“You need not worry, since 1986, Kwara state has not missed this national event. There is no need to worry. Last year we had to support you to fly the participants. This year too we know it’s going to be so.

“It’s not about winning. It’s about taking part. That is the most important thing to all of you that take part. I congratulate you all”, the governor said.

Alhaji Gafar had earlier prayed for the governor for being punctual at the event even as he said he is the first sitting governor to physically attend the Qur’an recitation competition in the state.

“I am overwhelmed by the timely arrival of His Excellency, who has continued to break records in many major activities in the state. His Excellency is also the first governor to attend the Qur’an competition. Today His Excellency is not only attending he also arrived at a time when many of the guests we are expecting have not arrived. We are very proud of you”, he said.

Winners that will represent the state in five categories at the national event emerged at the event.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity: Kwara Governor allays fears of state-contingent to Qur’an Competition in Zamfara