In a bid to address the persistent banditry in Isolo-Opin land and surrounding areas in Kwara State, the community has taken matters into their own hands by constructing a divisional headquarters for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and providing a patrol vehicle. During the commissioning of the N18 million infrastructure projects, the traditional ruler of the community, Oba Sunday Are Raphael, emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of their people, particularly farmers who have been unable to work due to security concerns.

The traditional ruler expressed concern over the prevailing insecurity, including banditry and kidnapping, in the Ekiti Local Government Area, which shares borders with Kogi and Ekiti States.

He stressed that the community has been vulnerable to attacks and decided to initiate the project to collaborate with the government in combating insecurity not only within their local government but also in neighbouring areas.

The projects were solely funded by the community without any financial assistance from the government. However, they appealed to the government for support.

Mr Joseph Kumuyi, the president of the Isolo-Opin Development Association, explained that the capital project aimed to enhance the security of people in the Ekiti Local Government Area and complement the efforts of the vigilance group in the community.

The community also urged the NSCDC to provide additional personnel and arms to the newly established divisional headquarters, emphasizing the need for their intervention in the frequent kidnapping incidents.

They further requested that the government consider recruiting individuals from the area, allowing the community to benefit from their efforts.

The state commandant of the NSCDC, Tukur Ibrahim Mohammed, praised the community’s self-help approach and commended the quality of the infrastructure.

He assured the community of the NSCDC’s commitment to reducing banditry activities and promised to assign additional personnel to the division after the ongoing recruitment exercise.

The event was attended by various traditional rulers, including the Onikoro of Koro, Oba of Isanre, Elepin of Epin, Onisapa of Isapa, Eleganma of Iganma Opin, and other dignitaries.

