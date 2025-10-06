Insecurity: Kwara APC elders caucus mourns victims of violent attacks

The Kwara State Elders Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned victims of violent attacks in parts of the Kwara North and Kwara South senatorial districts.

The Forum commiserated with the families of the victims, particularly the people of Oke-Ode in the Ifelodun local government area, over the recent attacks by the non-state actors, which left 12 vigilantes dead.

It also sympathised with Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on the incidents of attacks on innocent people in the Kwara North and Kwara South senatorial districts.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Kunle Sulyman, and secretary, Hon. AbdulMumini Katibi, the forum acknowledged and hailed measures which the governor has put in place to ward off criminals from the state.

The forum listed the governor’s strides at warding off criminals from the state, including the recruitment of about 2,700 Forest Guards, support for vigilantes and enrolling them in the State Health Insurance Scheme; consultations with relevant stakeholders and collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), among others.

