Insecurity: It will take time for Nigerians to see results of Buhari’s intervention ― APC legacy awareness

A group in the All Progressives Congress, the APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign (APCLAC) has said it would take some time before Nigerians would see the full results of President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the security sector.

APCLAC made the claim on Tuesday in a statement signed by its conveners, Barrister Ismail Ahmed and Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu.

The APCLAC said President Buhari administration was resolute in its determination to rid Nigeria of crime and criminality. It noted that the government is working closely with the States and Local Governments, and the Legislature and Judiciary, continue to initiate more reforms that can improve the capacity of security agencies to secure the country.

While it noted that none of Nigeria’s security challenges is new, it, however, maintained that the APC led administration is confronting the challenges with boldness and renewed commitment.

APCLAC further recalled the investment in the military to boost the morale of its personnel in confronting banditry and insurgency.

“The Nigerian Military is seeing the biggest investments in weaponry and equipment in decades. Hundreds of new platforms are being acquired for the Army, Air Force and Navy. The Nigeria Air Force has received 23 new aircraft since 2015, with at least a dozen more being expected, and the Navy has most recently acquired its first new Landing Ship Tank (LST) since 1979. The Administration has also launched a Nigeria Police Trust Fund. ”

The statement also applauded the present administration promotion of Community-led Solutions to Insecurity. “The new Police Act signed by President Buhari in 2020 incorporates the concept of Community Policing. President Buhari is a huge advocate for the re-institution by States of age-old communal security mechanisms that bring together traditional and community leaders and the Police, for the provision of credible intelligence and the resolution of conflicts and tensions as they arise.”

The APC group which acknowledged the place of unemployment and poverty in fuelling security challenge said the Federal Government has recently approved a National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy Plan, to consolidate on the successes so far, and to achieve the President’s vision of lifting a 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within a decade.”

