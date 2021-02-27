Insecurity is sign of failed government, Rev Halilu declares

Present security challenge in the country has been blamed on the failure of the Federal Government to rise up to the challenge of good governance just as it is opined that the country is heading towards a failed state.

The assertion was made by Rev Ishaku Halilu, the Interim President of North-East Baptist Conference, who was reacting to the security situation in the country, challenging government at all levels to stand up to the challenge and secure lives and property of Nigerians.

He declared that nobody is safe in the country any longer as people now live in perpetual fear of what happens next as they go out to pursue their daily legitimate businesses stressing that the situation has so deteriorated.

Ishaku Halilu is of the opinion that until the security situation improved, all boarding schools particularly in the Northern part of the country should be closed temporarily in order to save lives of the students.

The Clergyman who was recently kidnapped on his way back to Bauchi from Ibadan along Akure – Okene road said that most of the kidnappers are not Nigerians even though they speak fulfulde (Fulani) but have Nigerian accomplices who show them the paths.

Ishaku Halilu, however, expressed optimism that the situation is redeemable if government did the needful by fighting the bandits to a standstill because according to him, “we have enough strength to face and defeat the bandits, government should stop paying ransome to them but should storm their hideouts and flush them out of the country.”

He then called on the Clergy in the country to go back to God for divine intervention in the security challenges saying that, “God is ever ready to listen to the people who faithfully seek him, He will solve the problem if we are ready to go on our knees.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE