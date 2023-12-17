Minister for Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has pledged to join other well-meaning Nigerians including policy makers in the call for the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service, NHFSS, Bill to be signed into law.

He said once it is achieved, the service would be quickly integrated into. federal security apparatus.

He said this when he hosted the management of NHFSS in Abuja.

Related Posts No Content Available

The NHFSS team was led by the Commander General of the Service, Dr Joshua Osatimehin and comprised of Deputy Commanders General, Assistant Commanders General and other ranks.

While receiving the NHFSS top officials, the minister commended the selfless efforts of the service towards curbing crimes and criminalities, especially acts perpetrated within the forests.

He said that Nigerians and the federal government are aware of the exploits of officers and men of the NHFSS who he said are complimenting the efforts of the Police, the Military and other relevant stakeholders.

Tunji-Ojo commended NHFSS, mainly because they are not yet on the government’s payroll, yet, using their resources to complement the work of security and other agencies to safeguard the nation and its resources.

He pledged to join other well-meaning Nigerians including policymakers and traditional rulers in the call for the NHFSS Bill to be signed into law, saying that once that is achieved, the Service would be quickly be integrated into the Federal Security apparatus.

Earlier, the Commander General of the NHFSS, Osatimehin, told the Minister that they were in his office to commend him on the positive turnaround of the activities of the Ministry since he assumed office as Minister.

Osatimehin particularly mentioned the revolution going on in the application and processing of passports for Nigerians which is now completed in a matter of days rather than months as was the case in the past, as well as the release of over 200,000 backlog of passports that the Minister inherited.

The NHFSS Commander General also used the opportunity of the visit to inform the Minister of the activities of the Service, especially in the area of sharing intelligence with security organisations towards the fight against terrorism, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal activities in the country.

He told the Minister that the NHFSS Bill has been passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly, waiting for the President’s assent and soliciting the Minister’s intervention.

He stated that the signing of the Bill into law would embolden officers and men of the Service to discharge their duties with vigour to help actualise President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the area of security of lives and property of Nigerians and other nationals living in the country.

Reacting to the visit, the Deputy Commander General of NHFSS in charge of Technical Services, Amb. John Metchie, commended Dr. Osatimehin for his selfless efforts in seeing that the Service becomes a federal government agency.

Metchie, also the African Director, the International Association of World Peace Advocates, IAWPA, stated this while reacting to questions from newsmen on the outcome of the visit of the Commander General to the Interior Minister.

He said Osatimehin, whom he described as a great leader, has committed so much of his personal resources and time for the wellbeing of officers and men of the Service and has continued to champion the mantra of best quality service to the fatherland.

Metchie assured that the entire management, officers and men of the NHFSS are proud of the Commander General and are solidly behind him, in his quest to ensure that the Service becomes a federal government agency.