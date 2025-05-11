Insecurity: Influx of unauthorised persons into NASS complex poses security risk — CNA

…Failure to integrate digital technology exposes us to risk of another shutdown

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana has expressed concern over the influx of unauthorised persons into the National Assembly Complex unabated amidst growing insecurity challenges.

Barrister Ogunlana frowned at the development in Abuja while declaring open a 3-day retreat with the theme: ‘Building an accountable, transparent and resilient Parliament; the role of the National Assembly top management’, organised by the National Assembly in collaboration with Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

In the bid to address the menace, he tasked the Stakeholders on the need to work out modalities towards strengthening the internal security mechanism.

He said: “Parliaments worldwide prioritize security, that is why they are allowed to establish and manage their own in-house security outfits which are called Sergeant-At-Arms in most Commonwealth countries.

“It is concerning that unauthorised persons access the National Assembly Complex unabated because of the growing challenges of insecurity.

“This development is unacceptable considering the security risk it poses to the complex, lawmakers, staff and visitors.

“I urge you to come out with innovative ideas or mechanisms for regulating access control and identification process with a view to enhancing security within the National Assembly complex.”

Ogunlana also emphasised the need to adopt use of technology in the Nigerian Parliament is not an option but a necessity as the world embraces technology to make things including making laws more easier.

He noted that, the theme of the retreat resonates deeply with the challenges and opportunities in the ever-evolving National Assembly Service landscape which he said presents a vital opportunity to reflect, strategise, and lay actionable plans that will shape the future of the National Assembly Service.

Ogunlana said: “It is essential to recognise that the National Assembly Service is dynamic and continually facing new challenges and at the same time opening up fresh opportunities.

“Our agenda in this retreat, is not limited to addressing these challenges and exploring new areas that lie ahead of us but to create innovative team building plan to harness our human assets.

“Embracing digital technology is not an option, but a necessity. As a Parliament, it is high time we upgraded our practices and processes in line with the concept of e-Parliament.

“I am mindful that the integration of digital technologies into the parliamentary process in Nigeria was delayed because the repealed Evidence Act which was enacted in June 1945 prohibited the admission of computer-generated evidence in Nigeria Courts.

“The new Evidence Act 2004 has removed this obstacle.

“Therefore, there should not be any hesitation to integrate digital technology in parliamentary practices and processes.

“Failure to integrate digital technology in parliamentary practices and processes exposes us to the risk of another shutdown of parliament as was experienced during the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2019 and the consequent lockdown in 2020.

“The National Assembly should be intentional in adopting the concept of e-Parliament because this reduces paperwork, allows lawmakers to participate in sessions and vote without being physically present, gives members of the public access to parliamentary proceedings, documents and records online, makes tracking by the Management of legislative processes including the drafting, debating and amendment of bills easier.

“We must deliberate on the implementation strategies that will bring this vision to life at a minimal cost,” the CNA urged.

In his remarks, Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, Engineer Bashir Yero said that, the world is evolving and the National Assembly should not be left behind.

He said: “We will delve into best practices, challenges, and innovative solutions that can enhance accountability, transparency and resilience within our National Assembly.”

