The Headquarters of Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE has dismissed viral reports alleging the involvement of its troops in illegal mining activities in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, describing the allegations as false and misleading.

The task force explained that the allegations were being sponsored by suspected illegal miners whose activities had been disrupted by the sustained presence of troops in the area.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, the Media Information Officer of Operation ENDURING PEACE, Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, declared that the troops were not involved in any illegal mining activity, contrary to the claims circulating on social media.

According to the statement, troops were deployed on November 23 to a proposed mining site belonging to one Mr Pam Bitrus, following credible intelligence about a possible attack on the location.

It explained that, upon arrival, troops met residents gathered at the site, where a disagreement had ensued between the landowner and members of the community over mining responsibilities.

According to it, the troops intervened to prevent the situation from escalating, and the tension was brought under control through non-kinetic measures, with the support of the local government chairman.

However, the statement pointed out that some women and youths subsequently protested against the presence of troops and demanded their withdrawal from the area.

It further claimed that the protesters accused the soldiers of soliciting mining pits and attacked them with stones and other objects, resulting in damage to an operational vehicle and a head injury to one of the soldiers.

The statement also identified the leader of the protesting group as Mr Iliyia Stephen, who allegedly moved aggressively towards the troops and was cautioned.

It expressed concern that continued protests, blockades and attacks against personnel carrying out their constitutional responsibilities could undermine security operations and affect troop morale.

It further added that, although preliminary investigations had indicated that the troops were not involved in illegal mining, the Commander of Operation ENDURING PEACE, Major General Maxwell Dangana, had summoned the personnel involved for further and detailed investigation.

The commander appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies, assuring them of the task force’s commitment to restoring peace and security across its Joint Operations Area.