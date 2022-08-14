Insecurity: IGP orders tight security around schools, hospitals, critical infrastructures

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of water-tight security arrangements to cover all schools, hospitals, health workers, and critical national infrastructures over the growing insecurity in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, “the IGP has equally ordered regular patrols, stop and search, raids, and show of force by tactical commanders to clamp down on pockets of crime and criminality recorded in some states of the federation”

It explained that the IGP gave the directive while reviewing the general security situation of the nation via reports from commands and formations across the country.

It added that the IGP however tasked strategic police managers at various levels to prioritize the use of intelligence gathering networks, particularly traditional/local intelligence to locate criminal hideouts and flush them out before they strike.

According to the statement, the IGP equally charged all officers and men to be on the offensive, and take the fight against crime to the doorposts of suspected criminal elements, including bushes and uncompleted buildings, profile them, and charge those found wanting to courts accordingly.

The IGP urged the members of the public to cooperate with the Police as many police operatives would be seen at strategic areas, routes and communities, in order to suppress the antics and criminal activities of men of the underworld.





It added that following this development, the IGP warned officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to be civil, professional and humane in the course of discharging their duties.

The statement further stated that the Police boss reiterated his commitment to the protection of lives and property of well-meaning members of the public by decimating the activities of rogue criminal elements, particularly those who targeted schools, hospitals, and other critical national infrastructure, in a bid to strike fear into the hearts of good citizens in the country.

He similarly charged police officers to protect with courage and serve with compassion in line with his administration’s policing theme.

