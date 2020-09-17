Insecurity: IGP identifies effective intelligence gathering as panacea

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday, identified effective intelligence gathering by State Intelligence Bureau as panacea to addressing security challenges in the country.

The IGP, who was represented by the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa, gave the panacea during the inauguration/handover ceremony of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) Office in Warri Area Command.

The SIB building was constructed by the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), a non-governmental group led by Comrade Sheriff Mulade.

“Today, Nigeria, as a country is bedevilled with various security challenges ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, human trafficking, tape e.t.c, and Delta State, is not an exception.

“This hampers efforts towards peacebuilding and peaceful coexistence. These challenges can be largely addressed through effective intelligence generation by the State Intelligence Bureau, SIB.

“Hence the importance of this your partnership with the police and in particular the SIB cannot be overemphasised as it is only peaceful and harmonious coexistence between/among communities that can guarantee meaningful development in the society,” the IGP enthused.

Speaking while handing over the facility, CEPEJ national coordinator, Comrade Mulade described the event as “another landmark activity of our organisation in its quest to promote peace, unity and environmental sustainability in the African continent.”

Director-General, institute for peace and conflict Resolution, Dr Bakut Tswah Bakut, on his part, underlined the significance of civil societies as exemplified by CEPEJ.

“One word for what we have seen here today is that this is civil society in action. And what we have seen here is that the CEPEJ has not only brought its relationship with the government agencies, it has made it possible for the police and the government to work with the ordinary people.

“What CEPEJ has done is one of the best things I have seen, and I encourage it and I will say that all other civil societies, NGOs who have the capacity to do this, should copy what has been done here by CEPEJ,” he charged.

