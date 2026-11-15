Insecurity: IGP Disu commissions operational gunboats in Lagos

…reaffirms commitment to boost security on Nigeria’s waterways

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to providing adequate security on the nation’s waterways and tackling criminal activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force spokesperson, CSP Ani Ineidu, the IGP gave the assurance in Lagos on Friday while commissioning three newly procured operational gunboats for the Force Marine Police.

The gunboats were procured by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), to strengthen the Marine Police’s capacity to combat maritime crime and secure the nation’s waterways.

Disu, who was represented at the event by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Headquarters, Lagos, AIG Jimoh Moshood, commended the NPTF and its Executive Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Sheidu, for the intervention.

He said the gunboats would improve the Marine Police’s capacity to tackle piracy, sea robbery, kidnapping, and smuggling, particularly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The statement added that the Executive Secretary of the NPTF, Alhaji Muhammed Sheidu, reaffirmed the Trust Fund’s commitment to providing the police with operational equipment.

Sheidu also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Police Affairs and the Inspector-General of Police for their support towards strengthening policing across the country.

The statement said Marine Police officers had been charged to deploy the gunboats responsibly.

Moshood, on behalf of the IGP, also reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to maritime security, safe waterways and the protection of legitimate economic activities.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its commitment to securing the country’s waterways through effective policing and sustained collaboration with relevant stakeholders.