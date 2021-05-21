Insecurity: IGP allays fears of possible attacks in Abuja, Plateau, other neighbouring states by terrorists

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Friday has allayed the fears of the residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Plateau State and other neighbouring states of possible attacks by terrorists and assured them of safety and security as they go about their lawful day-to-day activities.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police (CP).

According to the statement, “the IGP’s assurance is coming on the heels of the unintended, viral spread of an internal directive issued to the Commissioners of Police in Plateau State and FCT Commands to forestall any likelihood of an attack or breach of security by organized criminal elements in their Areas of Responsibilities (AOR).”

The statement added that “the IGP’s directive, which is a deliberate, intelligence-driven and proactive measure, is designed to prepare the law enforcement community for comprehensive response to any threat to lives and property.”

The IGP noted that the security alert, rather than becoming a source of panic to the citizens, should instead send a message of reassurance to them about the intellectual depth, capacity and operational preparedness of the Nigeria Police to preemptively deal with and contain any threat to public peace and security.

He insisted that “the alert does not in any way suggest that an attack is imminent in any of the two States”

The Police High Command, therefore, called for calm, urging citizens to go about their normal activities with a renewed sense of vigour, patriotism and vigilance as the Police continue to work with other relevant stakeholders to keep our public space safe.

Recall that earlier in the day there have been a wide circulated memo from the office of the IGP’, signed by his Principal Officer, CP Idowu Owohunwa to the FCT and Plateau State Police Commands alerting them of possible terrorist attacks based on intelligence reports and the need for them to place personnel on red alert.

