Insecurity: IGP allays fears of FCT residents, again deploys additional manpower, asset

Following the growing cases of insecurity in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory, FCT , Abuja, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Tuesday again allayed the fears of residents and its environs over recent recent security threats , saying that the Capital city was adequately safe and secured

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi,

The statement that already, the Police Chief had ordered massive deployment of additional police operatives and operational assets within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs to solidify the security and protection of lives and property of its residents, critical national assets and vulnerable facilities as well as road users plying routes in and around the FCT.

According to the statement: “The IGP made the charge during the Force Management Team’s meeting in Abuja while receiving general security updates on the nation.

“He has equally charged the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG Bala Zama Senchi, to supervise and manage the deployment to ensure maximum security in the FCT as well as surrounding states with a high risk of attacks resonating from the threats being speculated on the news, as the Force does not and will never handle any information with kid gloves”.

The statement further added that IGP however cautioned members of the public, especially citizen-journalists, on the dangers of spreading false alarms, misinformation, and disinformation as they could be detrimental and counter-productive to national security.

It explained that the Inspector-General of Police also assured Nigerians in general, and residents of the FCT in particular, of their safety and security while urging them to go about their lawful duties without fear of attacks.

He equally reiterated the firm determination of the police leadership to continue to explore avenues to enhance the security architecture in the country, through intelligence gathering, operational deployments and application of cutting-edge technology to decimate the activities of criminal elements across the country, the statement added.

