Insecurity: I will end herders/farmers crisis if elected MACBAN president ― Danburam

Alhaji Mafindi Danburam, an aspirant for the position of the national president of Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), on Sunday said he will permanently end the herders/farmers crisis in Nigeria if elected president of the association in April.

Danburam who is the national Adviser to MACBAN on peace and conflict resolution told Nigerian Tribune in an interview in Jalingo that reconciliation between herders and farmers is the only key to ending the crisis and ensuring national security and development.

He noted that as a president, he will initiate peacebuilding measures that will bring unity and permanently end the age-long crisis between the two groups.

“It is true that our people are in crisis with numerous communities across the country, it will be my duty and responsibility as a president to provide suitable platforms for dialogue, peacebuilding initiative and mutual unity of purpose among the various communities for the people and permanently resolve the herders/farmers conflict.

“I will also engage the government to review the existing laws and bring up favourable ones that will support the economy and wellbeing of our people.

The former Taraba State Chairman of (MACBAN) also promised to improve the educational standard of herders so as to give them a better way of life.

According to him, “our people all over the country are backward in education and modern way of life. They are denied not just education, but information that could properly position them for a greater future.

“When I become the MACBAN President, I will liaise with the necessary agencies of government and non-governmental organisations to fast track the provision of educational materials, schools and teachers for our communities across the country,” he said.

Alhaji Danburam pledged to work in synergy with the government to provide livestock feeds and soft loans for nomads, ensure subsidy is provided to crop farmers through the provision of fertilisers, chemicals and other farm inputs.

