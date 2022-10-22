Insecurity: Group wants government to intervene, restore order in Ebonyi

A political group Anyi Chuks Grassroots Support Organisation has called on Federal and State Governments to collaborate and deploy effective security measures to restore order and normalcy to the troubled communities in Ebonyi State.

According to the group, the increasing threats to the security of lives and property in some parts of the state are highly condemnable.

The group stated this in a statement signed by the Director, Media and Publicity, Anyichuks Grassroots Support Organisation on Friday.

Onyike, then urged the Ebonyi State Government to brace up to the security challenges which have resulted in the death of prominent citizens in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

The statement reads “We are highly disturbed by the alarming state of security breaches in Ebonyi State especially in Isu, Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State and its environs, including the latest abduction of the Provost of the Federal College of Education, Isu, Prof. Reuben Okechukwu.

“He was abducted by armed men on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the boundary between Isu and Agba in Ishielu LGA of Ebonyi State.

“Within a space of six months, three prominent indigenes of Isu Okoma Community have been shot dead by hoodlums at different times, while the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Ambrose Ogbu was kidnapped six months ago and is yet to regain his freedom.

“The president of the town union was killed by armed men few months ago while an educationist, Alhaji Iyi Oji was shot dead just as the proprietor of Galaxy Hotel, located in the area was shot and murdered in cold blood in his business premises. A private security personnel attached to our Grassroots Support Group was also killed.

“In light of the above, we wish to call on the Federal Government and the Inspector-General of Police to wade into the security crises in Onicha LGA with a view to unravelling the mystery behind the continuous bloodshed in the area by miscreants.

“We equally urge the Ebonyi State Government and Onicha LGA to braze up to the security challenges which have resulted to the death of prominent citizens in the area. It is the primary responsibility of the government to maintain law and order so as to protect lives and property.

“In the times past, Ebonyi State had been very peaceful but we are highly perturbed at the level of insecurity and violent deaths in the vicinity.

“The Federal and State Governments should collaborate and deploy effective security measures to restore order and normalcy to the troubled communities”.