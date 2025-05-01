Insecurity: Group urges Benue govt, FG to reclaim lands occupied by armed herdsmen

The Mutual Union of Tiv in America (MUTA) has called on the Benue State Government and the Federal Government to help reclaim lands allegedly occupied by suspected armed herders.

The group also urged the governments to ensure the safe return of displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

In a communique signed by Professors Akaa Ayangeakaa and Joseph Zume, MUTA expressed distress over the escalation of violence, loss of lives, and displacement of indigenous communities in Benue State.

The group appealed for collaboration between the state and federal governments to end the bloodshed.

MUTA cited recent attacks in Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas, where over 70 lives were lost, despite early distress calls to authorities. The group condemned the failure of security agencies to intervene despite reports of armed militias assembling in the areas.

The communique described the situation as a “catastrophic failure” that raises questions about the commitment of those entrusted with protecting Nigerian citizens. MUTA argued that the targeted killings and occupation of ancestral lands pose a direct threat to the survival, identity, and heritage of Benue communities.

The Tiv group in diaspora which decried the alarming escalation of violence, loss of innocent lives, and the systematic displacement of Indigenous communities allegedly by armed militia further appealed to the state government to collaborate with the Federal Government to end the bloodshed in Benue.

The group regretted the repeated failure of federal, state, and local governments to safeguard vulnerable communities recently attacked in Ukum and Logo LGAs of the state despite early distress calls to authority by residents.

According to the communique, “Of particular distress were the recent tragedies in the Gbagir community, Ukum Local Government Area and parts of Logo Local Government Area, where armed militias were reportedly observed assembling for days without any preventative intervention

from security agencies.

“Despite widespread cries for help through community channels and social media platforms, no timely action was taken, culminating in the massacre of more than seventy innocent souls. Such a catastrophic failure raises painful and troubling questions about the will and commitment of those entrusted with the protection of Nigerian citizens.”

The MUTA argued that the targeted killings, displacement of indigenous populations, and unlawful occupation of ancestral lands by suspected armed militia demonstrated an unmistakable and deeply troubling pattern that poses a direct threat to the survival, identity, and heritage of Benue communities.

It also noted that the persistent inability or unwillingness of the Nigerian government to arrest the violent incursions constituted not only a breach of constitutional responsibility but also a betrayal of the sacred trust placed in leaders to defend the lives and dignity of all citizens.

The communique further read, “The Benue State government must, as a matter of urgency, work in collaboration with the Federal Government to end the bloodshed, reclaim lands illegally seized by armed herdsmen, and ensure that displaced persons are restored to their ancestral homes with security and dignity.

“That the rights to life, security, and peaceful existence are fundamental,

nonnegotiable, and divinely ordained. These rights are being grossly violated, and it is incumbent upon the government to rise decisively to its duty to protect every Nigerian citizen, irrespective of ethnicity or background.

“That MUTA is open to working collaboratively with traditional leaders, local government officials, Benue State leadership, and religious leaders to find a lasting solution to the matter through unity and peaceful interventions.

The group also called on all sons and daughters of Benue to set aside their differences and stand resolute in the defense of their God-given rights and urged the people of the state to hold their elected officials accountable and to demand the protection and respect they deserve.

Recall that a sister publication (Sunday Tribune) had reported that over 50 communities in five local government areas alone were under the control of suspected armed herdsmen as quoted by state officials.