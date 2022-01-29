Insecurity: Group seeks review of retirement age of military officers

A group under the aegis of the United Nations International Human Rights on Marine and Ecology has appealed to the Federal Government and the National Assembly to review the retirement age of military personnel in the country from sixty years to sixty five years in view of the present security challenges.

The appeal was made by the Coordinator of the UN human group, Alhaji Musa Saidu while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday.

Saidu noted that gallant military officers who were assets to the nation were prematurely retired, saying, the situation is not in the best interest of the country especially now that the country is facing multifaceted security issues.

He noted so many gallant officers have left the service because of age , noting there is the urgent need to the review the retirement age of our military personnel.

According to him, ‘since the retirement age of our university lecturers and judges in the country were effectively reviewed it would be in the country’s interest for the federal government and the National Assembly should start the process of reviewing the retirement age.

Commenting on the security, in the South South and South Eastern part of the country, Saidu who is also the Leader of Northern community in the South South and South-East geo, political zones of the country also commended military personnel as well as state security officials in the zones for their proactive approach in ensuring that the zones are safe.

‘If you observe in recent times peace has returned to the zones as there was no attacks or killings like what we have some months back.

He urge government to improve on their welfare in order to boost their moral for a better service to the nation.

He also gave kudos to other mara.military officers working in the Niger Delta on their selfless service too, pledging to work with all relevant agencies and organisations to prevent human rights abuses in Nigeria and Africa.

The coordinator of the United Nations group described human rights abuses as inhuman, which should Not be tolerated in any ideal society.

He expressed his readiness to partner with all relevant authorities to prosecute any person or organization found violating human rights.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…