The Zamfara Conflict Resolution Concern Forum (ZCRC), has criticized the handling of the issue regarding the kidnapped female students of Gusau University by the state government and called for a state of emergency.

The group warned that the government is not taking the matter seriously, but rather, is politicising the security situation.

The group in a statement by its Chairman, Tukur Sabi Gusau, in Abuja, while reacting to video clips and photos indicating that officials of the state government were negotiating with bandit leaders.

“This is in contrast to the government’s earlier stance opposing negotiations with criminals. It is unfortunate that the government of Dauda Lawal is being hypocritical. We reiterate our demand for the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the state as the only remaining option if it is really serious about the situation here.

“All indicators of failure in Governor Lawal’s capacity, preparedness, or political will to handle the situation have manifested. The recent footage of his Commissioner negotiating with the bandits is further testament to his indecision, flip-flops and instability as leader of a state in crisis.

“It is rather unfortunate that while the Governor toys with this situation, the families of the kidnapped students are living in agony and despair. They have been calling on the government in vain to act swiftly and decisively to rescue their loved ones.

“The longer it takes for the government to take action, the more dangerous the situation becomes for these innocent young women. It is imperative that all stakeholders stop relying on the state government and come together to find a solution to this crisis.

“As civil society organizations, religious leaders, and members of the public. We must all unite behind a common goal to bring back our girls safe and sound. Only then can we truly say that justice has been served and that our society is truly free from fear and insecurity,” Dantani said.

The group said whether the federal government heeded this call to action remains to be seen, but what is certain is that the safety and well-being of the abducted female students should be the top priority and all efforts must be made to secure their release.

