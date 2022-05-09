Insecurity: Government is overwhelmed, we sympathise with them ― CAC President

The President of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Nigeria and Overseas, Pastor Samuel Oladele, has said that the lingering security challenges the country is facing have overwhelmed the government, hence the church sympathises with them.

Pastor Oladele said this while briefing journalists at the end of his 4-Day working visit to Medaiyese Region, Abuja.

While saying that God is interested in the affairs of the country, the Clergyman said that the citizens will keep hope alive because a lot of countries have had the same and similar experiences, and they came out of it.

“We know that they are overwhelmed, there is no doubt about that, the government is overwhelmed, but the only thing there is that they should see to the welfare of the people, they should endeavour to bring about a turnaround into the situation.

“If you are not there you will not understand what they are going through, but we sympathise with them and empathise with them as well, but they should be up and doing.

“We keep hope alive, countries in the past have had the same and similar experiences but they came out of it, and ours cannot be an exception.





“So, we believe that God is very much interested in the affairs of this country, and this shall not continue forever, let’s keep hope alive”, he said

Speaking on the outcome of his working visit, the CAC President said “our people need encouragement, we cannot just leave them alone like that, so that is the reason why we paid them this pastoral visit just to boost their energy and to encourage them to work more for the Lord.

So, we believe that our feet are good, the bible says how beautiful the feet of those on the mountain are, they proclaim good news. We brought good news to this region and it is our hope that the impact of our visit will be seen very soon.