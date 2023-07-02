Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas has declared a 24-hour dusk-to-dawn curfew on Karim-Lamido local government area of the State effective from 2nd July 2023.

In a press statement issued by the governor’s chief press, Yusuf Sanda, the curfew followed the renewed communal conflicts in some parts of the local government.

The statement also quoted Governor Kefas as directing the security agencies to ensure strict compliance and deal decisively in accordance with the law, with any person or group, found violating the order.

The governor also urged all ward heads, village heads, traditional rulers and stakeholders in Karim Lamido local government to take note of the development.

It was gathered Taraba state police command have earlier on Sunday, confirmed a renewed violence between Wurkun and Karimjo people of Karim-Lamido local government which led to several deaths, properties and farm crops worth millions of naira destroyed during the 3:00 am attack on the Wurkun people by suspected Karimjos on Saturday.

