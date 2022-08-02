Insecurity: Gov Bello shuts down brothels, bans wearing of facemasks in public places

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has ordered the closure of all brothels harbouring criminals and also banned the wearing of facemasks in public places for proper identification in the state.

The action of the governor was to curb criminal activities in the state.

He gave the order on Tuesday in Lokoja during a meeting with all first and second-class traditional leaders including Local Government Council Chairmen.

Bello also ordered the removal and demolition of shanties in Lokoja, Osara, Zango, Itobe, Obajana and all other areas located in the state.

He urged the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Local Government Chairmen, union leaders and security agencies to meet with tricycle and motorcycle riders for proper documentation.

Governor Bello also urged all traditional rulers to guard their domain and ensure all the nooks and crannies of their areas are cleansed.

He however sympathized with the family of the killed security agents in Ajaojuta Local Government Area.

While admonishing all LG council chairmen, and security agencies to continue to do their job without fear or favour, the governor, however, sent a strong warning to politicians of all political parties about their conduct and advised them not to be involved in anything that could disrupt the peace of the people and the security they presently enjoy.

