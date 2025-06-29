Insecurity: Give us intelligent information to curb criminal activities, Kogi CP urges citizens

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Millet Dantawaye, has appealed to the people of the state to always provide intelligent information to help curb criminal activities.

He made the appeal at the First Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Lokoja, during a thanksgiving service in honour of Mrs. Salami Aderin Eunice, mother of Mr. Segun Salami, Channels TV correspondent in Kogi State, who celebrated her 75th birthday on Sunday.

He noted that Kogi is a challenging state to police because it is bordered by nine other states, making it vulnerable to infiltration by hoodlums who come to carry out criminal activities. However, he expressed gratitude that the police have been able to bring the situation under control.

He appealed to the congregation to always pray for them and for the state, and to provide useful information that can help fight crime.

In his words, “I beg for any kind of intelligence report from you, any information that you get. It could be in your school, your children’s school, even in the church here. It can be in your place of work.”

He commended the Kogi State Government for its efforts in fighting crime, adding that the government needs the cooperation of both individuals and the society at large to succeed.

He also congratulated Mrs. Salami on her 75th birthday.

