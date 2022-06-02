Insecurity: Fulanis from 16 countries converge on Abuja

Fulanis from 16 West African countries on Thursday converged on Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Their convergence forms part of the ongoing two-day First Interactive Policy Dialogue and Cultural Festival organised by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural association.

The festival with the theme, “The Future of Fulani Pastoralists in Nigeria” took place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The event had Fulanis from 16 West African countries as delegates.

In his opening remarks at the event, the National President of the association, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, said the gathering “is meant to find lasting solutions to issues of insecurity confronting Nigeria, with a view to having a meeting with Fulani in 16 neighbouring countries, to know whether in the insecurity situation in Nigeria is also affecting them.

“If they aren’t affected, why is that Nigeria is passing through this? We will also go to the Niger Republic. We would also go to the forests to meet and find out what is actually happening.





“There are 16 delegates from 16 neighbouring countries. After this summit, we will come out with a paper on the way forward.”

