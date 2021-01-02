Insecurity: Fresh protest in Katsina 

Residents of Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State took to the streets on Saturday to protest the incessant killings and insecurity in the area.

The protesters in their hundreds blocked the Funtua /Birnin Gwari Road thereby creating gridlock as commuters spent several hours with no vehicular movement.

It was gathered that the angry protesters were youths from Ilala, Kadawa, and Mahuta villages.

The protesters who were holding dangerous objects were calling on President Muhammad Buhari to come and free the state from these frequent attacks.

An eyewitness who gave his name as Abubakar Dandume remarked that the youths from these communities were angry following an attempt to kidnap some women and children in Ilala and Kadawa communities on Friday night.

He told Tribune Online that the vigilantes in these communities repelled the attack launched by the attackers.

According to him, the vigilantes put up a brave fight as they were only holding Dane guns.

He said they were able to free those earlier kidnapped by chasing them to their hideout.

Dandume remarked it was this development that triggered the protest.

This protest comes after just last month about 80 Islamiyya children were set free by the vigilantes and volunteers in the area.

Thereafter, two security outfits the military and police both claimed responsibility for the rescue.

As at the time of filing the report, the police spokesman, SP Isah Gambo could not confirm the incident.

