In response to the deteriorating security situation in Zamfara State, four former governors have met to seek lasting solutions to the crisis and to improve socio-economic growth, education, and healthcare development in the state.

The closed-door meeting took place on Saturday night and included Senator Ahmed Sani Yarima, Alhaji Mamuda Aliyu Shinkafi, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

The former governors reportedly united to discuss strategies to address the ongoing security challenges and to enhance the overall well-being of the state’s residents.

The former governors of Zamfara State convened at the residence of the Minister of State for Defence in Abuja for a meeting that lasted about four hours, extending into the late night.

During this meeting, they focused on addressing the state’s deteriorating security situation, seeking lasting solutions to enhance socio-economic growth, education, and healthcare development.

The governors emphasized that in discussions about security, all other concerns and differences, especially political ones, must be set aside for the greater good of the people.

While the details of the meeting were not fully disclosed, a reliable source at the residence revealed that the former governors also discussed strategies to strengthen the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The source noted that the unity and progress of the party are of paramount importance, especially with upcoming elections on the horizon.