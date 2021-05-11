Insecurity: Foundation donates motorcycle to Amotekun in Ekiti

Worried by the growing insecurity in Ekiti State, the JayTee Ojo Foundation has donated a motorcycle to the State Security Network Agency condemned Amotekun corps.

The gesture according to the group was aimed at assisting the security outfit in its surveillance in the grassroots and boost their operations towards securing the state against kidnappings, killings and other heinous crimes.

Presenting the motorcycle to the management of Amotekun, the President of the Board of the foundation, Mr JayTee Ojo and the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Prince Feso Oyebade, represented by Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Kester Olaifa said the new security outfit must be supported by individuals and groups towards complementing the efforts of other security agencies.

According to them, “It’s common knowledge that farming and agriculture are important economic activities in Ekiti State, people no longer feel safe to go to their farms due to farmers-herders clashes and abductions.

“The foundation believes it is important to support Amotekun which is a homegrown solution as the various groups recruited into the corps have a better knowledge of the terrain than the traditional security architecture. They will, in turn, assist the Police, Civil Defence and the Army.”

Responding, the chairman of Amotekun Board, Chief Akin Aregbesola, commended the foundation for the gesture, saying it would go a long way in helping the agency to address the security challenges in the state.

While revealing that the foundation is the first to donate to Amotekun since its establishment in 2020, he solicited more support from the people in the area of logistics and intelligence gathering.

“The support extended to us by the foundation is very commendable and timely. It is the first time anybody will render any assistance to us in the state.

“I must say this is a huge scorecard for the foundation as it has cleared the path for other persons of means to follow. We actually need resources and logistics to curb the pockets of crime which is usually perpetrated in the dense forests and bushes. The presentation of the motorcycle is very timely,” he said.

Aregbesola maintained that the job of securing the society should not be left alone in the hands of the security agents, adding that the people must be ready to report strange and suspicious persons and activities in their domains.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.Insecurity: Foundation donates motorcycle to Amotekun in Ekiti