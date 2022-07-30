Insecurity: FG should show readiness for 2023 elections — Okaforanyanwu, Imo SDP Chairman

By Johnkennedy Uzoma - Owerri
As Nigerians approaches the 2023 general elections , the chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Imo State, Prince Marshal Okaforanyanwu has urged Nigerian government to think outside the box.

He stated this in Owerri on Friday that giving the increasing rate of insecurity in the country, government should show their readiness to conduct election.

He advocated a new methodology of negotiation of any type with the people or group  concerned by government to bring about peace in the land.

He said: “some people said you don’t negotiate with terrorist, but you can negotiate with terrorist that you give a viva-coat.”

Speaking on the recent threat to President Muhammadu Buhari by terrorist, Prince Okaforanyanwu urged the Federal Government to change the security method to be able to cut the terrorist off.

Describing it as a big threat that should not be ignored, the party Chairman recalled that it is the same thing that happened in Afghanistan.

He said that the threat potend danger which implies that no Nigerian is safe.

He said: “Can you imagine the security outfit around the President yet the terrorist had the guts to threaten him? They even made attempt to murder the security guards.”

Prince Okaforanyanwu pointed out that these terrorist are celebrated and that is why they are coming stronger adding that the idea of negotiation with them when they kidnap somebody makes them think it as a source of livelihood.

